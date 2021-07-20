In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chicken pieces in a single layer — it’s okay if some pieces are touching. Cook, undisturbed, for 4 to 5 minutes, until the chicken turns brown and crisp. Watch carefully and reduce the heat if the chicken starts to burn. Flip the pieces and continue cooking until the chicken is golden on all sides and cooked through to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, 3 to 5 minutes. Thicker pieces of chicken may take a bit longer. Serve with chutney and rice or naan, if using.