Remove from the heat and pass the custard through a fine-mesh strainer set over a large measuring cup. Place the measuring cup in the prepared ice bath, stirring until you can comfortably insert your pinkie in the mixture (the custard should register about 115 degrees on an instant-read thermometer), about 5 minutes. If using mint extract, add half and taste the custard. It should have a defined mint flavor but not be overwhelming. Add the remaining extract, if desired. Transfer the custard to a quart-size container, cover and refrigerate overnight.