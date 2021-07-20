Make Ahead: The custard needs to be refrigerated overnight before being churned in an ice cream machine and, to properly firm up, will require at least 4 hours of freezing time before serving.
Storage Notes: The ice cream can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 1 month. It’s best to place a piece of parchment paper or wax paper directly on its surface to prevent freezer burn.
More recipes: Watermelon Lime Sorbet | Chocolate Shell Ice Cream Topping
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup (133 grams) granulated sugar
- 6 large egg yolks
- Pinch fine sea salt
- 2 1/4 cups (540 milliliters) heavy cream
- 3/4 cup (180 milliliters) whole milk
- 1/4 vanilla bean, scraped (or 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons organic mint extract, plus more to taste (may substitute with 1 packed cup fresh mint leaves)
- 2/3 cup (115 grams) bittersweet chocolate chips (preferably 64 percent), finely chopped (may substitute with about 4 ounces/115 grams finely chopped bittersweet chocolate bar)
Step 1
In a large bowl or a large measuring cup with a spout, whisk together the sugar, egg yolks and a pinch of salt until thoroughly combined.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat the cream, milk and vanilla until you see steam rising from the surface; do not bring the mixture to a boil. If using fresh mint leaves, add to the cream and milk; if using mint extract do not add at this stage. Remove from the heat and let it steep for 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 3
Prepare a large bowl with ice water. Using a ladle in one hand and a whisk in another, slowly drizzle the liquid mixture into the sugar-yolks mixture and whisk to incorporate. Continue to whisk the liquid to the sugar-yolks mixture until you’ve added about half of the dairy, then pour the egg-dairy mixture into the saucepan with the remaining dairy.
Step 4
Lower the heat to medium-low. Stir continuously with a heatproof spatula or a wooden spoon until the custard thickens slightly and reaches 175 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 10 to 15 minutes. Dip the spatula or spoon into the custard and hold it horizontally, then run a finger across the custard on the spatula -- if the path stays open, your custard is ready.
Step 5
Remove from the heat and pass the custard through a fine-mesh strainer set over a large measuring cup. Place the measuring cup in the prepared ice bath, stirring until you can comfortably insert your pinkie in the mixture (the custard should register about 115 degrees on an instant-read thermometer), about 5 minutes. If using mint extract, add half and taste the custard. It should have a defined mint flavor but not be overwhelming. Add the remaining extract, if desired. Transfer the custard to a quart-size container, cover and refrigerate overnight.
Step 6
When ready to churn the ice cream, pour the custard into an ice cream machine and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions until the ice cream is the consistency of soft serve. Depending on your ice cream maker, this could take 20 to 40 minutes, so start checking at 20 minutes and then every 5 minutes thereafter. Fold in the chocolate chips and churn until the ice cream has thickened slightly, an additional 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 7
Transfer to a quart-size container, cover with a sheet of parchment or wax paper and cover with a lid. Freeze until firm, at least 6 hours.
When ready to serve, let the ice cream soften on the counter for a few minutes until scoopable, then scoop into bowls and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/2 cup), based on 8
Calories: 428; Total Fat: 36 g; Saturated Fat: 21 g; Cholesterol: 233 mg; Sodium: 71 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 21 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Krista Kern Desjarlais, chef-owner of Bresca and the Honeybee in New Gloucester, Maine.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More summer dessert recipes from Voraciously: