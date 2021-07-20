When ready to churn, taste the sorbet base, and add more lime juice (up to 2 tablespoons), zest and/or salt, if needed. (Keep in mind that once frozen, the lime flavor will weaken slightly, so if you prefer your sorbet more tart, add lime juice now.) Churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions for your ice cream maker until the sorbet reaches a consistency of Italian ice. Depending on your ice cream maker, this can take 20 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a lidded container and freeze to firm up, at least 6 hours.