Plan on letting the sorbet mixture sit overnight in the refrigerator before you spin it in your ice cream machine, then at least 6 hours in the freezer after it’s churned. Depending on how tart you prefer your sorbet, you may want to add more lime juice, as the flavor will weaken once frozen.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups (250 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) cold water
- 2 tablespoons (45 grams) light corn syrup or tapioca syrup
- 2 limes, plus more to taste
- 4 cups (575 grams) watermelon chunks, seeds removed
- Pinch of fine sea salt, plus more to taste
Step 1
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the sugar, water and corn syrup and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the sugar has completely dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool until lukewarm.
Step 2
While the syrup is cooling, finely zest the limes and juice them; you should get about 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) of lime juice.
Step 3
In a blender or food processor, puree the cooled sugar syrup, watermelon and lime juice (reserve the zest) until smooth. Strain the mixture, pressing on solids with a silicone spatula, through a fine-mesh sieve set over a 4-cup measuring cup with a spout. Whisk in the lime zest and sea salt. Transfer to a quart-size jar with a lid and refrigerate overnight.
Step 4
When ready to churn, taste the sorbet base, and add more lime juice (up to 2 tablespoons), zest and/or salt, if needed. (Keep in mind that once frozen, the lime flavor will weaken slightly, so if you prefer your sorbet more tart, add lime juice now.) Churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions for your ice cream maker until the sorbet reaches a consistency of Italian ice. Depending on your ice cream maker, this can take 20 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a lidded container and freeze to firm up, at least 6 hours.
Step 5
To serve, remove the sorbet from the freezer and let sit at room temperature for about 5 minutes, then scoop and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/2 cup), based on 8
Calories: 160; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 42 mg; Carbohydrates: 42 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 37 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Krista Kern Desjarlais, chef-owner of Bresca and the Honeybee in New Gloucester, Maine.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
