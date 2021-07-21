Young jackfruit is popular among vegans and vegetarians because when shredded it has a texture that resembles pulled meat. (When shredding the jackfruit, you can discard the seeds if you want, but it’s not necessary.) But as Food editor Joe Yonan pointed out, “jackfruit isn’t the meat substitute it’s cracked up to be” because it isn’t a protein powerhouse like other meat alternatives. “That’s why we revere tofu, build recipes around tempeh, investigate seitan.” However, this can be easily and cheaply solved by adding a can of beans to the jackfruit.