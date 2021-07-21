There’s Sour Cherry Lattice Pie, pictured above, a dessert dependent on a very short-lived season that baker extraordinaire Rose Levy Beranbaum and staff writer G. Daniela Galarza love. They’ll both be part of this chat on Wednesday.
And if you prefer your cherries sweet, try these hand-pie variations, such as Ellie Krieger’s Cherry Phyllo Turnovers or Cathy Barrow’s Fried Sweet Cherry Pies. Perhaps summer means fresh, sun-ripened peaches. If so, you need this decadent ‘6-Hour’ Deep-Dish Peach Pie from the great Edna Lewis.
If berries are more your style, a Wild Blueberry Pie with a shortbread crust could be the dish you’re looking for. And if you like to mix-and-match, a Blueberry-Nectarine Lattice Pie would be delicious.
We’re ready to talk fillings, crusts and toppings, so bring your questions and share your best recipes, tips and well-kept secrets!
