Cannoli Ice Cream Sandwiches, pictured above. Cannoli? In cookie form? PLUS ice cream? This is a project recipe; straightforward, but with many steps, so save this for when you need a real treat.
Alfajores (Cornstarch Cookies With Dulce de Leche). These delicate, melt-in-your-mouth cookies are bound together with dulce de leche. Yum!
Corn Linzer Cookies. Take a classic Linzer cookie, and complement the fruity jam with the subtle sweetness of corn flour.
Classic Chocolate Whoopie Pies. Soft, caky cookies with a sweet marshmallow fluff filling. What more could you want? If you prefer a chewy texture instead of a caky one, make Brownie Sandwich Cookies.
Mini Cherry-Vanilla Sherbet Sandwiches. Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger loves cherry-vanilla, and whipped up these tiny two-bite sherbet sandwiches to harness that classic flavor.
