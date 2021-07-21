Once the samples started flowing, a party vibe set in. After all, this wasn’t just a glorified shopping trip. Bean bags flew at various booths set up with lawn games. A woman in a white tube top had apparently made off with the blowup dinosaur from the Fat Tire booth. She was strolling around with it casually tucked under her arm like some kind of outsize clutch purse, dousing herself and the T. rex with a bottle of water to ward off the heat.