But even the happiest couples need a spark of excitement now and then — and that’s exactly what this recipe brings to the mix. Here, an array of peak-season stone fruit — peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots, whatever looks best at the market — is halved, pitted, brushed with oil and grilled until its juices are stirring with warmth, it becomes lusciously soft, and grill marks have formed on its cut sides. The fruit is sliced, then piled onto pools of creamy yogurt, then drizzled with a sweet-tart mix of honey and balsamic vinegar and finished with a sprinkle of fragrant fresh thyme leaves. (Basil or tarragon would also work well.)