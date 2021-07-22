But even the happiest couples need a spark of excitement now and then — and that’s exactly what this recipe brings to the mix. Here, an array of peak-season stone fruit — peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots, whatever looks best at the market — is halved, pitted, brushed with oil and grilled until its juices are stirring with warmth, it becomes lusciously soft, and grill marks have formed on its cut sides. The fruit is sliced, then piled onto pools of creamy yogurt, then drizzled with a sweet-tart mix of honey and balsamic vinegar and finished with a sprinkle of fragrant fresh thyme leaves. (Basil or tarragon would also work well.)
The result is a stunning, healthful dessert or snack, which takes the magic of fruit and yogurt to another level entirely.
Storage Notes: Leftover fruit can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon aged balsamic vinegar
- 1 pound firm-ripe, mixed stone fruits, such as peaches, plums, nectarines and apricots (4 medium-small pieces), halved and pitted
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 1/3 cups (302 grams) whole milk or low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together the honey and balsamic vinegar until combined.
Step 2
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush the cut sides of the fruit with the oil and place it cut side down onto the grill or grill pan. Cook until grill marks form and the fruit softens slightly, 4 to 8 minutes. Transfer the fruit to a cutting board and slice into thick slices.
Step 3
To serve, spread 1/3 cup (76 grams) of the yogurt onto each serving plate. Arrange the sliced fruit on top, drizzle each with about 1 1/2 teaspoons of the honey-balsamic mixture and sprinkle with the thyme leaves.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/3 cup yogurt, 3/4 cup fruit), based on 4.
Calories: 155; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 12 mg; Sodium: 51 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 24 g; Protein: 4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
