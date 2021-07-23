According to the BIVB, the average temperature in Burgundy has increased one degree Celsius since 1987. Flowering and harvesting have been on average two weeks earlier in that period compared with the previous two decades. An earlier season increases the vulnerability of tender buds to spring frost. There is an upside: Red grapes have matured more reliably, leading to better quality even when yields were lower because of extreme weather. That may have lessened a sense of urgency on climate-change adaptation.