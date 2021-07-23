First things first: Yes, it is called a “restaurant supply store,” but you don’t necessarily need to work in the restaurant industry to shop at one. (While some do require you to be part of an actual food business to shop, many are open to home cooks as well.) A simple Google search can help you find if there are any in your area — just make sure they are open to the public before visiting — and a number of them let you shop online, such as WebstaurantStore, which touts itself as the largest online restaurant supply store.