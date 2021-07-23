Storage: It’s best to mix self-rising flour as you need it, as exposure to air will oxidize the mixture and lessen its efficacy. However, it can be stored in a cool, dark place for up to 2 weeks.
Ingredients
- 1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons (6 grams) baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt until thoroughly combined.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 cup), based on 1.
Calories: 458; Total Fat: 1 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 1066 mg; Carbohydrates: 97 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 13 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from King Arthur Baking.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
