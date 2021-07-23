Along with recipes, Costello’s various short video segments — such as Babs’s Hacks, Slice of Peace, Did Your Mother Ever Tell You — are delivered in a clipped and relaxed way. Among the lessons I’ve learned from her: How to check on the amount of propane left in a tank (use warm water), how to stop family arguments before they happen (“Acqua in bocca,” which Costello learned from her Italian grandmother), how to keep Popsicles from dripping all over (cupcake liners), and a mantra (“Don’t put it down, put it away”) that helps me keep my house organized.