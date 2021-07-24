If you want to have a sandwich that puts tomatoes front and center, I’ve collected a bunch of ideas from our archives. You’ll be set for the next few months while their season is robust.
Cheesy Pan-Fried Tomato Stacks. Tomato between bread? How about tomato as bread? These may push the boundary of the definition of sandwich, but when you stuff slices of tomatoes with herbed cheese and bacon, bread the whole thing and then pan-fry it, I don’t really care what you call it other than fantastic.
Tomato, Pesto and Ricotta Sandwiches. Here’s another recipe that combines tomato with herbs and cheese, but this time everything gets tucked into a soft, thin-crusted roll or bun.
BLT With Sriracha Mayo. My take on the BLT uses the rendered bacon fat to add extra smoky flavor and crisp, golden texture to the bread. What really seals the deal is the spicy mayo, though. Reduce the sriracha or cut it if you’re not a fan of heat. Because you can never have too many BLTs, see also World’s Best BLT, Fried Green Tomato BLTs With Egg and Salmon BLTs.
Beefsteak Sandwiches. This is an at-home version of the marquee sandwich from Beefsteak, the José Andrés fast-casual chain. The recipe swaps in brioche for the olive oil bun served at the restaurants, but if you find a dairy-free bread you like, it’s back to being a vegan entree.
The Wu-Wich. Fish sauce, lemon juice and Hellmann’s mayo — a favorite of Chicago chef Erling Wu-Bower — add some zip to heirloom tomatoes folded into pitas with lentil sprouts.
Grilled Baby Swiss and Tomato Sandwich. This very simple grilled cheese still lets the tomatoes shine. Bacon is optional.
