BLT With Sriracha Mayo. My take on the BLT uses the rendered bacon fat to add extra smoky flavor and crisp, golden texture to the bread. What really seals the deal is the spicy mayo, though. Reduce the sriracha or cut it if you’re not a fan of heat. Because you can never have too many BLTs, see also World’s Best BLT, Fried Green Tomato BLTs With Egg and Salmon BLTs.