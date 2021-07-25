What brand of mayo? Well, even though I grew up with Hellman’s, I threw down the gauntlet for Duke’s at the beginning of this piece, while my Louisiana-native colleague Ann Maloney wouldn’t think of eating hers with anything other than Blue Plate. You would think Willis would also be a Duke’s fan, and she is, but she told me that when she lived in Massachusetts and had to mail-order Duke’s, she started using the vegan Just Mayo and loved it, so she’s stuck by it. “I like the way it tastes, but I also like that it’s contrarian,” she said before chuckling for what seemed like a solid minute at the idea of a writer known for books such as “Secrets of the Southern Table” calling for a nontraditional mayonnaise.