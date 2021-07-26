Green Smoothie With Yogurt, Pear and Ginger. When it’s really hot outside, my appetite dies. But one must still eat, and that’s why I miss making smoothies such as this one with spinach, yogurt, nuts, ginger, dates and sweet, ripe pear for those days when all I can do is sit still so as not to overheat. Need more smoothies? Try a White Sands Smoothie, Blueberry Banana Smoothie With Chia or Berry Almond Smoothie.