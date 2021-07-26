Sadler recommends a deep clean of the refrigerator every six months. Ideally, this involves emptying out the refrigerator and unplugging it or turning it off at the circuit breaker. Have a cooler ready to store perishable items, though your freezer should be okay for a while as long as you don’t open it, similar to if you experience a power outage. Remove as many shelves and drawers as you can and let them come to room temperature, as washing cool materials with warm water can cause them to crack. Plus, turning off the fridge means you can have the door open as much as you want without the door ajar alarm going off. If you can’t turn off the fridge or remove the bins and shelves, use cool water to wash them, Forte says. Wash the parts with a mild detergent and water, rinse thoroughly and wipe dry. For stuck-on messes, Forte says to cover them with a warm, damp dish towel to soften them enough to be able to wipe or scrape off.