You could call it the Goldilocks of its genre. Everything is just right. The newcomer is dressed in marinara-colored banquettes, dozens of black-and-white photos and a bar when you walk in, a detail Babin and Adler filed away when they were researching the idea in Philadelphia and New York. The food and drink follow suit. From the bar flow enhanced versions of yesteryear’s cocktails, like The Godfather Manhattan, treated to an amaretto rinse and gently priced at $10. Adler stands in front of the visible kitchen, inspecting plates as they go out: some of the best, and most photogenic, fried calamari, pesto-sauced pasta and veal cutlets in memory.