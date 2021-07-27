The ingredient list may look a bit long, but preparation is simple and takes just 15 or 20 minutes. First, you slice and cook the onions. While they are browning, you toss multicolored cherry or grape tomatoes and thick slices of large tomatoes with your choice of fresh herbs and a little honey and garlic. For weeknight dinners, I usually buy my pizza dough, if I don’t have any in the freezer. I layer that with creme fraiche, which gives the pizza a little tang, the sweet, browned onions and the varied fresh tomatoes.