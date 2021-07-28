Not quite an ice cream, a semifreddo is a frozen dessert that skips the ice cream maker altogether. Versions and processes differ, but this incarnation contains no custard base. Whipped egg whites — never cooked but kept lofty and glossy with the addition of cream of tartar — stand in for the often-used cooked Swiss meringue (egg whites and sugar slowly cooked over a hot water bath). The result is a light, airy dessert that requires less effort and less equipment, and that takes advantage of summer’s best bounty: ripe, ephemeral fruit. The semifreddo pictured was made with fresh apricots, but try it with other stone fruit, such as peaches, nectarines, plums or cherries; or even berries, such as blackberries or raspberries.