In my humble opinion, of all the regional and global cuisines in existence, none is more American than that of the American South in terms of its national — and global — reach. Its American-ness can also be defined in the literal sense of its being sui generis, of-this-nation (as in, established post-1619, when the first slave ship arrived in Jamestown carrying kidnapped Africans to the colonies). It was created and shaped by those early enslaved people and their progeny, then traveled with African Americans during the Great Migration and continues to evolve (and to be appropriated and misunderstood).
Southern food is also associated with the bulk of what Americans think of as comfort food. Across the country, we love some of the dishes of this cuisine so hard, we’ve iconized them. What could be a better gateway to cooking? Hello, did I not mention mac and cheese? I dare you to tell me mac and cheese is terrible. Even the Cheetos-colored stuff from the box isn’t that bad.
Obviously, having a recipe for mac and cheese (and one with cayenne, nutmeg and English mustard for all the ooooomph) isn’t enough for a cookbook to qualify for “essential” status. It would have to offer a substantive overview of this heritage cuisine, and do that engagingly, with recipes that call us to the kitchen — and table.
This cookbook does all those things. I can see in its pages the hand of editor Jessica B. Harris, the premier scholar of the foodways of the African diaspora and a seasoned cookbook author. The recipes respect tradition, but they have a contemporary bent, and there’s all the scholarly intel you’d want without the tedious textbook tone. It’s a history lesson, but I swear it’s the good kind — a sweet, homey and hunger-sparking one. It goes down like banana pudding.
Sometimes, the headnotes explain how a dish was developed at the cafe, and there’s a helpful tip from its former chef, Jerome Grant, thrown in. Interspersed throughout are short essays about four major geographic regions of the United States to provide a sense of how expansive and diverse African American cuisine and its origins are. You can read it all in order, or, like me, cut straight to the Pickled Gulf Shrimp so that you can get started on the overnight marinade, and save the rest for later.
Pickled Gulf Shrimp
Just so you know, the pickling is mild; it’s more of a marinated situation. There’s no vinegar or anything, only some lemon, diluted in water, and lots of flavorful enhancers. You let them sit in their bath overnight, in a jar, which I eat them straight out of because I don’t want to share or take the time to plate them. We’re advised, however, that they’re quite conducive to entertaining, on a buffet table or as a dinner appetizer. Grant says American Gulf or Georgia White shrimp are the only acceptable choices, and that the five dried bay leaves can be subbed for the three fresh.
Note: The the shrimp industry’s labor and environmental issues are an important factor when purchasing. Consult the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch for helpful information.
Ingredients
- 4 quarts cold water
- 1/3 cup Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 lemon, halved
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt, divided
- 3 pounds (26-30) American Gulf or Georgia White shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 teaspoon whole allspice berries
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 2 cloves garlic, mashed into a paste
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 3/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped
- 1 Vidalia onion or other sweet onion, thinly sliced
- 3 fresh or 5 dried bay leaves
- 6 fresh thyme sprigs
- 3 vine-ripened tomatoes (about 1 pound total), sliced
- 2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced
Step 1
Pour the water into a large pot. Add the Old Bay seasoning, lemon halves and 1 tablespoon of the salt and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Poach the shrimp in the simmering water until they are pink and opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, quickly transfer the shrimp to a colander and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking. Leave the shrimp in the colander to drain well.
Step 2
Crush the allspice berries and celery seeds with the back of a knife until they are finely ground; then transfer them to a medium bowl. Add the garlic paste, red pepper flakes, oil, lemon juice, parsley and the remaining 1 tablespoon of salt. Whisk until all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Stir in the onion, bay leaves and thyme sprigs.
Step 3
Place the cooked shrimp in a glass container. Add the marinade, cover and refrigerate overnight.
Step 4
To serve, separate the shrimp and onions from the liquid and arrange on a serving platter, garnishing with tomato and avocado slices. Whisk the remaining marinade into an emulsion and spoon some of it over the shrimp and vegetables. Leftover shrimp can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.
From “Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook,” by Jerome Grant (Smithsonian Books, 2018).
