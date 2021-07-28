Just so you know, the pickling is mild; it’s more of a marinated situation. There’s no vinegar or anything, only some lemon, diluted in water, and lots of flavorful enhancers. You let them sit in their bath overnight, in a jar, which I eat them straight out of because I don’t want to share or take the time to plate them. We’re advised, however, that they’re quite conducive to entertaining, on a buffet table or as a dinner appetizer. Grant says American Gulf or Georgia White shrimp are the only acceptable choices, and that the five dried bay leaves can be subbed for the three fresh.