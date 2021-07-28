Chicken Salad With Berries and Lemon-Poppy Seed Dressing, pictured above. You’ll find this salad with blueberries and a bright lemon-poppy seed dressing a filling, light supper.
Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad With Seeds. Heirloom tomatoes, plus a mix of whatever stone fruits you like best make a delicious combination with a turmeric-hued dressing, complete with cumin and sesame seeds.
Elle Sweet and Sour Strawberries. A gastrique and some quick-pickled celery give a tart punch to sweet strawberries and herbs in this gorgeous salad.
Fresh Summer Peach Salad. You’ll be wowed by this mix of fresh peaches, melon and herbs tossed together with crunchy peanuts and fish sauce.
Nectarine and Fennel Salad. Cool, crisp fennel and a mix of juicy nectarines and blueberries unite with a basil-infused syrup.
