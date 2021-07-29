Looking to liven things up with an unexpected kick, I tossed in a smattering of chopped pickled jalapeños. A tangy lime juice and olive oil dressing brought everything together, and with chunks of creamy avocado and a handful of cool fresh cilantro coming in at the last minute, it turned out to be a dish that’s as festive as it is healthful.
While you can make this salad any time of year using frozen, thawed corn, it truly shines with just-picked produce. It will complement just about any grilled protein or salad spread you can imagine, so you’ll definitely want it on the A-list for your next summer gathering.
Make Ahead: The vegetables may be mixed together and refrigerated in an airtight container up to 1 day in advance.
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 cups (17 1/2 ounces) chilled cooked fresh corn (from about 4 ears or defrosted if frozen)
- 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 3 medium radishes, sliced thinly into half-moons
- 1/4 cup jarred sliced pickled jalapeños, chopped, or more to taste
- 1 large scallion, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
- 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
Step 1
In a large bowl, toss together the corn, bell pepper, radishes, jalapeños, scallions, oil, lime juice, salt and pepper. The salad can be made up to this point up to 1 day in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container.
Step 2
Right before serving, add the avocado and cilantro and gently toss to combine. Taste, and season with additional lime juice, if desired. Divide among the bowls and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (scant 1 cup), based on 6.
Calories: 159; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 207 mg; Carbohydrates: 20 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
