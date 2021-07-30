Ah yes, the grill. Even with summer’s garden bounty at its fullest, there may still be a hunk of animal protein sizzling next to the zucchini on the grill. We can always revert to traditional wine pairings based on the meat or fish that headlines the menu and go for fuller-bodied, tannic wines such as cabernet sauvignon. Malbec from Mendoza is a natural partner to a meat-centric Argentine asado feast. But when letting the fruits of our garden take center stage — or center plate — I like to keep it light.