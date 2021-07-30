Make low- and no-cook dishes. Limiting the use of your stove is one easy way to keep your kitchen cool. Gazpacho is likely one of the first dishes to come to mind — it’s a great option, but I can only do so much cold soup. You can also make no-cook meals out of ceviche, hearty salads and dips such as le grand aioli or hummus. If you’re willing to heat water, you can branch out to dishes featuring rice noodles (which only need a soak in warm water to soften) or instant couscous (which comes to life after being covered with boiling water, allowed to soften for a few minutes and then fluffed with a fork).