I could eat any marshmallow that gets put in front of me (save, heaven forbid, Peeps — sorry/not sorry). Store-bought mini, regular or jumbo? Bring 'em on. Homemade? An even more enthusiastic yes. I did a pass through our archives to collect some ideas for making the most of marshmallows, whether you want to actually make them or not. Here’s what I found:
Vanilla Marshmallows, above. You haven’t yet truly appreciated marshmallows until you’ve had one that was made from scratch. If you’re looking for your next sweet project, go ahead and make a batch of these puffs that never fail to impress. Then use them to take your s’mores to the next level. For hot chocolate season, keep Peppermint Marshmallows in mind, along with a chocolate-dipped option.
Loaded Rocky Road Caramel Crunch Bars. This is a decadent treat that is straightforward to make. In addition to mini marshmallows, you’ll find puffed rice cereal, chocolate chips, slivered almonds and caramel candy squares in the mix. See also Smoky S’mores Bars.
S’mores Torte. The elements of s’mores are reimagined into a one-bowl cake. Top it with marshmallow fluff, if desired.
S’mores Ice Cream. Guess there are plenty of ways to riff on s’mores, too! Here, I fold ribbons of marshmallow fluff into a silky milk chocolate ice cream. Want to throw in some mini marshmallows? Fine by me. For something hot, check out S’more Better Dip.
Salted Marshmallow Walnut Fudge. Sweetened condensed milk makes this an accessible, fuss-free method for making fudge.
Quick No-Bake S’mores Bars. This mash-up of a candy bar, s’mores and fudge is a fun, no-bake treat.
Monster Cookie Dough. Kids and adults alike will delight in this cookie dough you can customize with your choice of mix-ins.
Toasted Marshmallow Brownie Krinkles. Partway through baking, these chocolaty cookies get marshmallows pressed in that deflate and brown as they cook.
Bruce’s Yam Mallow Casserole With Pineapple and Cinnamon. When Thanksgiving rolls around and you’re tempted by retro sweet potato casserole, consider my variation that uses pineapple and cinnamon to keep things from getting too cloying.
More from Voraciously: