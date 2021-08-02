This list of recipes is for when you’ve eaten all the fresh fruit in its truest form and are ready to use it in your cooking. Not seeing the right peach recipe for you? Search for “peach” in our Recipe Finder for more.
Lemon Peach Pound Cake, pictured above. A tender crumb with fresh, sweet peaches right in the batter, this is a lovely dessert for celebrating summer.
Peach Crumble Pie. We must talk about peach pie, specifically this one with an easy crumble topping that uses the same base as the crust. If you prefer a lattice top, check out this ‘6-Hour’ Deep-Dish Peach Pie.
Peach Ice Cream With Amaretti and Ginger. You need ice cream when it’s hot out! Make it peach ice cream.
Peach Apricot Buttermilk Cobbler. Here’s just one more dessert: cobbler. The batter for this cobbler is phenomenal, and the recipe is designed to use frozen peaches if fresh are unavailable to you.
Pork Chops and Peaches Skillet. Peaches pair with pork for a sweet-and-savory mix that works beautifully.
Fresh Summer Peach Salad. Fresh fruit, herbs and Thai flavors such as fish sauce make a complex and refreshing salad for any summer meal.
Peach, Blue Cheese and Chicken Tartines. A simple formula for a simple dinner: crusty bread, fresh fruit, cheese and a protein combined into a tartine.
More from Voraciously: