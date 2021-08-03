You cook sweet onion until its translucent and just starting to turn golden. If you want spice, add a little minced jalapeño or serrano pepper, or a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes. Then, slip sliced fresh mushrooms into the pan and cook them, watching the steam rise as they release their moisture and start to brown around the edges. When the mushrooms and onions are where you want them, drop in minced garlic, a splash of cognac and enough cream to get the sauciness you’re after.