One of the drawbacks of fine sea and table salt is that they can be slightly harder to pick up and sprinkle, whether that’s seasoning a piece of meat to taste or balancing out the flavor of sauces and stews. I recommend you keep a small salt cellar for these purposes so you can pinch smaller amounts between your fingers rather than risking pouring too much out of a canister or box. Some come with a small spoon, which can be useful for portioning.