NOTE: Labneh varies drastically from brand to brand, but traditional varieties eaten across the Arab world are usually made out of sheep or goat milk and tend to be quite tangy and salty. In the United States, most labneh is not as salty or tangy, hence the added salt and lemon juice in this recipe. If you like the way your labneh tastes, feel free to omit the salt and lemon. You can also make your own labneh by straining plain yogurt in a cheesecloth overnight and then adding salt.