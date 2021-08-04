This recipe takes corn, an unusual ingredient for the Arab world, and pairs its sweet crunch with the tangy creaminess of labneh for a treat that is just as good scooped up with bread as it is spread on a cracker or eaten alongside grilled meats.
Leftovers can be refrigerated in a covered container for up to 2 days. To keep longer, up to 5 days, store the labneh and corn separately, and assemble the portion you need right before serving.
NOTE: Labneh varies drastically from brand to brand, but traditional varieties eaten across the Arab world are usually made out of sheep or goat milk and tend to be quite tangy and salty. In the United States, most labneh is not as salty or tangy, hence the added salt and lemon juice in this recipe. If you like the way your labneh tastes, feel free to omit the salt and lemon. You can also make your own labneh by straining plain yogurt in a cheesecloth overnight and then adding salt.
Ingredients
- 1 ear of corn, shucked
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1 cup (8 ounces) labneh (see NOTE)
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
- 2 teaspoons ground sumac
- Pita bread, for serving
- Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)
Step 1
Place the corn cob horizontally on a large cutting board and, using a very sharp chef’s knife, cut the kernels off as close to the cob as possible. You should get about 1 cup (5 ounces) of kernels.
Step 2
In a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the corn in a single layer and cook without stirring until the kernels sizzle and pop and start to caramelize, 3 to 4 minutes. Toss the kernels well — they will have browned in spots — and spread out in a single layer again. Cook until the kernels are browned all over, about 3 minutes more. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly.
Step 3
While the corn is cooking, in a medium bowl, whisk together the labneh, lemon juice and salt until combined.
Step 4
To serve, spoon the labneh into a shallow serving bowl and use the back of a spoon to make a well in the center. Place the corn in the well, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with the sumac.
Serve with pita, with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing..
Nutrition Information
Per serving (about 1/4 cup corn and 1/4 cup labneh).
Calories: 142; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 30 mg; Sodium: 459 mg; Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Reem Kassis.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
