Along with being pretty, the dish is versatile: Use whatever herbs look freshest to you, and mix and match the nuts as you like. Keep the eggplant steaks on the thicker side so they hold their shape.
Recipe note: Leftovers can be refrigerated in separate containers for up to 1 day.
Ingredients
For the eggplants
- 3 medium-to-large eggplants
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
- Fine sea salt or table salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the yogurt sauce
- 1 3/4 cups (16 ounces) plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh green herbs such as dill, mint, cilantro, parsley or a combination
- 1 small clove garlic, crushed or finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
For the garnish
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
- 1/2 cup lightly toasted mixed nuts such as almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts or pine nuts
- 1 small handful of fresh green tender herbs or leaves such as dill, radish greens, cilantro, chives or baby arugula
Step 1
Roast the eggplants: Position a rack about 6 inches away from the broiling element and heat the broiler. Slice the eggplants into 1-inch-thick rounds and place on a wire rack set over a baking sheet or directly on a sheet pan lined with foil. Brush both sides of the eggplants with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the eggplants in the oven and broil for about 10 minutes, or until they develop a golden-brown exterior. Turn the eggplants over and repeat until the other side is also a golden brown, another 10 minutes.
Step 2
Make the yogurt sauce: While the eggplants are roasting, in a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, herbs, garlic, salt and lemon juice until smooth.
Step 3
Once the eggplants are done, arrange them on a platter or place two eggplant steaks on individual plates. Spoon generous dollops of yogurt sauce over the eggplant, then top with pomegranate seeds, toasted nuts and greens and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (3 slices eggplant plus a generous 1/4 cup sauce), based on 6
Calories: 216; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 279 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 11 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 12 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Reem Kassis.
Tested by Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.