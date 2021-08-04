Roast the eggplants: Position a rack about 6 inches away from the broiling element and heat the broiler. Slice the eggplants into 1-inch-thick rounds and place on a wire rack set over a baking sheet or directly on a sheet pan lined with foil. Brush both sides of the eggplants with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the eggplants in the oven and broil for about 10 minutes, or until they develop a golden-brown exterior. Turn the eggplants over and repeat until the other side is also a golden brown, another 10 minutes.