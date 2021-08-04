In this version, the tomatoes retain their shape for an impressive look that also allows you to taste each element fully. Try to use the same variety of tomato and ones that are about the same ripeness and size for more even cooking.
Recipe notes: Leftovers can be refrigerated in a covered container for up to 2 days (gently reheat before serving), or frozen for up to 2 months. Alternatively, lightly mash the tomatoes with a fork or blitz in a blender, and use as a tomato sauce base for another recipe.
Though Kassis loves the garlic-mint combination, you could substitute cilantro or basil.
Ingredients
- 4 to 6 large firm heirloom tomatoes (about 2 1/4 pounds total), halved through the equator
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 10 large cloves garlic, finely chopped (not crushed)
- 2 to 3 fresh green chiles, such as jalapeño chile peppers or anaheim, seeded, ribbed and finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint leaves (or 2 teaspoons dried, see NOTE)
- Freshly cracked black pepper (optional)
- Pita bread or good crusty bread, for serving
Step 1
Arrange the tomato halves, cut-side down, in a skillet large enough to fit the pieces snugly. Pour the olive oil over the tomatoes and set the pan over medium heat until the oil has heated up and tomatoes have cooked slightly on the cut-side, about 5 minutes.
Step 2
Flip the tomatoes over and scatter half the garlic and chiles on top of the tomatoes, allowing some to fall into the oil in the gaps between the halves. Scatter the rest in the gaps between the tomato halves. The garlic and chiles in the oil will crisp as the dish cooks. Season with the salt, cover the pan, reduce the heat to low, and cook until the tomatoes have started to soften but still retain their shape, 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 3
Check on the tomatoes several times while cooking and, tilting the pan, spoon some of the oil mixture over the tomatoes. Cooking time will vary with size and ripeness of the tomatoes. When almost done, sprinkle the mint over the tomatoes, cover the pan, and cook for about 1 minute. Finish with light sprinkling of black pepper, if using.
Step 4
Remove from the heat and serve with bread to mop up the juices.
Nutrition Information
Per serving
Calories: 189; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 310 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Reem Kassis.
