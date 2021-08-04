Let’s talk about Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches (pictured above) and the best mayonnaise for enhancing that tomato flavor — actually, let’s talk about all the varieties of tomato sandwiches out there, too. We can’t get enough. We piled tons of fresh summer tomato on this Big Little Summer Tomato Pizza.
This week, our guest is author, artist and gardener Amy Goldman Fowler, who is an expert on heirloom fruits and vegetables. The author of “The Heirloom Tomato: From Garden to Table" can answer any questions you have about the tomatoes growing in your garden and how to cook and eat the varieties you can find at the market.
Bring us your tomato questions and share your wisdom and recipes with us.
