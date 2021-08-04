In the United States, mixing feta with yogurt gives the closest approximation of that flavor. This mixture becomes the perfect foundation for roasted squash with aromatics and hazelnuts. The savory, creamy base allows the sweet crispness of the squash to shine, and the presentation makes it a dish that would be fit for a dinner party.
Recipe notes: Leftovers can be refrigerated in a covered container for up to 1 day. You also can mix the leftovers together with a fork until you have a mutabal (baba ghanouj) like consistency, which can be refrigerated for up to 2 days, though the nuts will lose some of their crunch.
Pomegranate molasses can be found at Middle Eastern markets or well-stocked supermarkets.
Ingredients
For the yogurt base
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons (5 ounces) plain or Greek yogurt
- 3 1/2 ounces feta cheese, preferably sheep’s milk
For the squash
- 1 pound (2 to 3 medium) cousa squash (often called Mexican gray or Korean squash), or any other variety of summer squash except green zucchini
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/4 cup (1 ounce) hazelnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped (may substitute with almonds)
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro, plus a few leaves for garnish
- 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 green chile, such as jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced
- 1 small clove garlic, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
Step 1
Make the yogurt base: In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt and feta, mashing the feta as you go along, until it is evenly incorporated. Spread the mixture in a shallow serving platter.
Step 2
Make the squash: Heat a grill pan over medium heat. Halve each squash lengthwise, place them in a bowl and toss with the 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Place the slices, cut side down, on the grill pan and cook undisturbed until dark grill marks appear, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the skin side is also charred but the squash still retains some crunch, about 5 minutes. Return the squash to the bowl and let cool slightly.
Step 3
When the squash is cool enough to handle, slice it into 1/2-inch segments. Return the squash to the bowl, add the hazelnuts, cilantro, the remaining olive oil, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, chile, garlic and salt and toss gently to combine.
Step 4
To serve, spoon the squash mixture into the center of the yogurt base and sprinkle with more cilantro leaves.
Nutrition Information
Per serving
Calories: 239; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 27 mg; Sodium: 587 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 8 g; Protein: 9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Reem Kassis.
Tested by Alexis Sargent; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.