Then, at a lavish December feast in A.D. 825, at which a beautiful woman nicknamed Buran was married off to Caliph al-Ma’mun, the eggplant’s fate began to change. On the occasion of the wedding, one of the most magnificent feasts Baghdad ever witnessed, the palace served an eggplant dish purportedly invented by Buran herself. Although today we know it simply consisted of eggplants that had been salted and rinsed before being fried, the dish was extraordinary for its time. It is likely from there on that people understood how to rid eggplant of bitterness, leading to a surge in its popularity. It’s also why many eggplant dishes are referred to as Burraniyat today. Suddenly, the scorpion faded into oblivion and the eggplant became, as described by Arab poet Abu al-Fath (Khushajim), “a pearl in a black gown with an emerald set.”