The liquor is based on sorrel, the red hibiscus tea ubiquitous in the Caribbean. Summers notes the exact recipe of the drink varies depending on where it’s made, and that it often comes spiked. “People serve the tea to the kids, and when they go off to bed, the adults add some rum,” he says. He’s careful to say he didn’t invent the drink; he was just the first one to create a shelf-stable version.