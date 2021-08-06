SPICE STATION (ships from Los Angeles): Founded in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood in 2009, owner Peter Bahlawanian now runs an entirely online operation. The shop counts some of L.A.’s most popular restaurants among its regular clients, in addition to many of the city’s chefs and avid home cooks. Around 500 spices, herbs, chiles, peppercorns, seeds, flowers, powders and blends are available, whole or ground. The company prides itself on the depth of its collection. “If you’re making an Egyptian dish, and it calls for cumin, you might prefer to use cumin from Egypt, and we have that,” Bahlawanian says. Seven different types of paprika are on offer, each with its own distinct flavor: Indian, Peruvian, Spanish, Californian, smoked, hot and sweet. If customers order a ground spice, Bahlawanian says it’s ground from whole seeds to order. Packaged in resealable plastic bags, the spices arrive promptly, and ready to refill your favorite spice jars. They’re also available in multiple sizes, from as little as half an ounce to a pound, so if you’re just looking to try a small amount of something new to you, you’ll find it here.