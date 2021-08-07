Plenty of foods benefit from a trip into deep freeze. Among them: fresh fruit that takes on the crystalline properties of a pop without much work, chocolate that snaps and confections that turn chewy enough to send a chill up your teeth. If those sound like things you might want to try in this last month or so of summer, here are some ideas from our archives:
Chocolate and Tahini Dipped Frozen Bananas, above. Frozen bananas are an excellent cheat for ice pops when you want something relatively easy and nourishing. This slightly more grown-up version of chocolate-dipped bananas can be made with peanut butter instead of tahini, if desired. Skip the sesame seeds or choose another topping.
Over the Top Banana Pops. Bananas are coated in colorful, fruit-flavored yogurt. Let the kids go wild with their choice of toppings.
Chocolate Grapes. Frozen grapes: good. Frozen grapes coated in semisweet chocolate and dusted in cocoa powder: great. Not to mention sophisticated and still fun.
Black Sesame and Coconut Mochi. You may be familiar with mochi ice cream. I highly recommend taking a more traditional version of the stuffed rice flour treat and putting it on ice. When freshly made, they won’t retain their delightfully squishy quality for more than a day, so this is a great way to take care of any extras, which will take on a firmer but equally delightful texture.
Peppermint Chocolate Slices. Frozen peppermint patties have met their match with this layered bar that features a chocolate base with graham crackers and coconut, mint buttercream and ganache. From the freezer was actually our preferred way to eat this treat.
Buckeye Bars. Sticking with the frozen candy theme, these bars inspired by the spherical Ohio treat may also remind you of peanut butter cups. I can vouch for how freezer-friendly they are. The recipe offers a nut-free version made with cookie butter.
Homemade Thin Mints. The famous Girl Scout cookies are another frozen delicacy, and now you can make your own to enjoy whenever you want.
Fresh Peachsicles. So simple, so delicious. These frozen skewers can also be made with cherries and apricots.
