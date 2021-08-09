Crossing bridge noodle soup is steeped in myth. Its origin story is an oft-told tale. It is, in fact, written on the back wall at Shi Miaodao, complete with artistic renderings of the principal characters: a scholar cloistered on a small island in the middle of a lake to study for his imperial exams, and his devoted wife who dutifully crosses a bridge to bring him his daily nourishment. But as the story goes, her noodle soup would often be cold and soggy by the time the scholar ate it, until his wife developed what we in the 21st century might call a food hack: She packaged the ingredients into separate containers, which her husband could combine when he was ready to eat.