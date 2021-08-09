Scroll on for meatless mains, with some adaptations if you need fully vegan options.
Hearts of Palm Ceviche, pictured above. Too hot to cook? Make ceviche, but use hearts of palm instead of seafood. Delicious and cooling!
Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches. Nothing better than highlighting a gorgeous heirloom tomato in sandwich form. Use vegan mayo, if you need to. And, if you’re looking for other ways to enjoy tomatoes, you definitely want to try Summer Tomato Panzanella.
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. Obviously the cheese is optional; there’s so much flavor from the herbaceous sauce and grilled veggies that you may find you don’t even want to bother with a nondairy cheese substitute.
Chipotle Jackfruit and Black Bean Tacos. Tacos are a summer staple, and this recipe is made entirely from pantry items. You can, of course, add taco toppings such as fresh tomato salsa, cilantro or radishes, if you like.
Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles With Green Beans. Here’s another recipe full of pantry-friendly items that packs in the flavor. Make sure to check labels on condiments if you’re avoiding animal products. This recipe uses frozen green beans, but you can use fresh if you prefer.
Pulled King Trumpet Mushrooms. From the founder of vegan butter and cheese company Miyoko’s Creamery comes this recipe for pulled mushrooms from her cookbook “The Vegan Meat Cookbook.” This flavorful mushroom dish can go on sandwiches, nachos, tacos and plenty more. Make a large batch, and add it to so many things.
Grilled Oyster Mushroom Kebabs With Parsley-Spinach Puree. If you’re firing up the grill, make these mushroom kebabs with a flavorful parsley-spinach sauce. (Hint: Use a nondairy yogurt, such as coconut yogurt, to keep the sauce vegan.) After you make the kebabs, let the coals cool down until glowing, and make Ember-Grilled Sweet Potatoes, again with a nondairy yogurt of your choice.
