With produce, you can accomplish much of the same thing with clean, cool running water and, when needed, a vegetable brush. Ben Chapman, a professor and food safety extension specialist at North Carolina State University and one of the proprietors of the food-safety themed Barfblog, says that cool running water can remove 90 to 99 percent of pathogens, including E. coli, salmonella, listeria, etc., we don’t want on our produce. (Hat tip to HuffPost for reporting that last year.) That’s based on “a whole body of research on produce washing” looking at a variety of fruits and vegetables and a variety of pathogens, Chapman says. “Bottom line from the literature is that rinsing produce is doing something, washing with soap is really not doing anything more, and can only increase risk as soap residue is not intended to be consumed and has led to toxicity/nausea in certain cases,” he says.