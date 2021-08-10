She thinks it’s funny no one adjusted the recipe over the years from the big serving sizes they usually made them in, for family gatherings large enough to justify all of those waffles. When Foy, who is 24 and the D.C.-based founding editor of culinary fiction magazine Village X, submitted the recipe to the National Museum of Women in the Arts’s “Reclamation” online exhibition, she decided to keep it for 12 people. That’s how her dad always made it, after all — and how his dad, Moses, made them before him.
“I wanted it to be as it was,” she said.
Those are exactly the kind of stories the “Reclamation” exhibition is looking for. The exhibit, including the recipe archive and a video series, has been running since January but is now pushing for members of the public to submit their favorite summer recipes.
“We were like, let’s start these conversations again,” said Melani Douglass, the museum’s director of public programs. “Let’s reach out to people and get more people’s stories and recipes as a part of it and try to get as many as we can.”
The aim, Douglass said, is to facilitate discussion on food as an art and connect members of the public with one another by sharing recipes and family stories. The user-submitted recipes are accompanied by stories and photos explaining their origins, with some featuring scans of weathered index cards and one on the back of an envelope.
Douglass said a lot of men have asked if they could submit recipes, given the focus on women the museum provides, and reiterated that the submission process is open to everyone. While the relationship between women and the domestic realm makes this exhibition a natural fit for the National Museum of Women in the Arts, she said everyone, regardless of gender, has these stories.
Douglass herself is also a contributing artist to the video part of the exhibition. Her videos feature her and her daughter Asherah, 9, cooking a pound cake and laughing and later playing “The Cup Song” at the kitchen table of their D.C. home. Food as an intergenerational tie is a big theme in the exhibition, as passing down recipes usually happens in the kitchen between family members as well as a deeper recognition of food as sustenance throughout the years.
Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, one of the artists in the video section of “Reclamation,” said that growing up and making the recipes her mom, Estebania, made for her as a child is part of what makes cooking special. Raimundi-Ortiz, now 48 and also an art professor at the University of Central Florida, grew up in the Bronx in the 1970s eating the Puerto Rican food her kitchen-dominating immigrant mother made for her family.
For her “Reclamation” submission, Raimundi-Ortiz made pollo guisado, a Puerto Rican stewed chicken dish, and vegetarian pastelillos, small turnovers comparable to empanadas, to share with her husband, son and in-laws.
“Being able to graduate from child to adult, from girl to woman, from being the person who consumes to being the one who can provide and then passing that along, I think about it a lot,” she said. “Especially when my son is like, ‘I don’t want to eat that!’ I’m like, ‘That’s your grandmother’s recipe!’”
Foy, who is Black, said she feels connected to everyone in her family that came before her whenever she cooks.
“There are ways in which our ancestors have taught us to care for ourselves, and one of the ways we access that knowledge is through food,” Foy said. “The food that we ate with our parents and that our parents ate with their parents and that our grandparents ate with our parents and so on and so forth.”
At their core, Douglass said, art and food have many similarities, such as the creation of an intangible emotional response as a result of using tangible objects in just the right way.
“When you start to see the beauty of the colors on your plate or in your own kitchen, and you start to appreciate the smell and the textures, I feel that you have a higher appreciation of the art that’s in a museum when you’re a part of a process that requires your full attention,” she said. “I think you can relate more to an artist.”
Raimundi-Ortiz said that food as art isn’t a novel idea. Artists have created social experiences using it before, but “Reclamation” stands out for its participatory public archiving project. It’s a way to contextualize artists as people living in a culture and eating its cuisine, a part of a larger communal story as told through food.
“Food becomes this thread that binds us all, the idea that we have a place to live, to call home, to build a nest with our loved ones,” she said. “That’s a connective tissue with all of us.”
