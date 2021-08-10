She thinks it’s funny no one adjusted the recipe over the years from the big serving sizes they usually made them in, for family gatherings large enough to justify all of those waffles. When Foy, who is 24 and the D.C.-based founding editor of culinary fiction magazine Village X, submitted the recipe to the National Museum of Women in the Arts’s “Reclamation” online exhibition, she decided to keep it for 12 people. That’s how her dad always made it, after all — and how his dad, Moses, made them before him.