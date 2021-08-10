This setup just screams (or in Paris-speak, coos in the manner of a particularly jaded baby) “FUN!” But for all the glitter she tosses around, and despite her cheery cookbook that’s done up in rainbow-hued hand-lettering and her repeated insistence that she “loves” cooking, Paris never looks like she actually enjoys her interactions with foodstuffs. “This is literally like a workout,” she says as she peels a potato in an effort to replicate McDonalds’ fries, seeming as if she wants to drop the peeler in exhaustion. She’s looks like she’s about to retch as she hoists a raw turkey from the sink where she was washing it. “Ew,” she sighs, turning her head. “I can’t even look at you.”