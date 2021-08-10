Introduced by Steve Henson around 1950, ranch started as a riff on a more classic buttermilk dressing with a mixture of dried herbs and spices that would become Henson’s signature recipe. He was working a construction job in Anchorage at the time, and fresh ingredients were not widely available. In 1954, Henson and his wife, Gayle, bought a ranch in Santa Barbara County, Calif., and named it Hidden Valley. They hosted guests and ran a popular steakhouse, and they would send packets of the dry seasoning mix home with guests to add to buttermilk and mayonnaise as a souvenir. Soon, packing and shipping ranch seasoning packets became their family business. “The dressing pretty much took over the ranch,” Nolan Henson, their son, told the New York Times in 2018.