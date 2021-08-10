“If you want fine-dining options to wow your highbrow guests, you’ve picked up the wrong book,” she writes. Her focus is cutting down on cooking time and making meals that you can prepare in advance, then assemble with little effort. She dishes out shortcut ideas, such as turning your refrigerator into your own personal salad bar by prepping various ingredients and gathering an arsenal of simple vinaigrette and sauce recipes you can whip up into a tempting bowl. And she encourages buying microwaveable grains and stocking up on your favorite spice blends.