Storage Notes: Leftover cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing the dish
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed
- 1/3 cup (75 grams) packed dark brown sugar
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup (80 grams) whole-wheat pastry flour or white whole-wheat flour or 1/3 cup each all-purpose (40 grams) and regular whole-wheat flour (40 grams)
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
- 1 cup (90 grams) rolled oats
- 1/3 cup (60 grams) semisweet chocolate chips
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Lightly grease the bottom of a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet with butter.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine the 3 tablespoons of butter, the oil, sugar, egg and vanilla and, using a whisk, beat until the mixture is creamy and well combined, about 3 minutes. (Alternatively, you can use a stand mixer to do this.)
Step 3
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt until combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir just to combine. Stir in the oats and chocolate chips. Transfer the batter to the skillet, distributing it evenly across the bottom.
Step 4
Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cookie is browned lightly around the edges and just set in the center. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes before slicing into 10 wedges and serving.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (a wedge), based on 10.
Calories: 178 ; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 28 mg; Sodium: 68 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
