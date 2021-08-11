Cauliflower Gazpacho, pictured above. Last year, we reached out to professional chefs for pantry inspiration. Carla Hall advised Emily Heil to make this glamorous Cauliflower Gazpacho from what was in her fridge, freezer and pantry. A delicious spinach-oil topping adds some excellent vegetal flavor.
José Andrés’s Gazpacho. Ah, the classic, with tomatoes. Make ahead, so the flavors intensify, then quickly whir with an immersion blender to reincorporate everything before serving.
Avocado, Cucumber and Fennel Soup. Creamy avocado, cooling cucumber, aromatic fennel and a little yogurt yield this lovely green soup for hot days.
Cold Mango and Rum Soup. Is it dessert? Is it an appetizer? Does it matter? Fresh tropical fruits and a splash of rum make up this cooling, creamy, fruity soup.
Chilled Radish Soup. Tangy buttermilk meets peppery radishes in this adorable, light pink soup.
