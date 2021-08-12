Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- One (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 cups (6 1/2 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables such as corn, carrots, peas and/or green beans
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon table or fine sea salt, divided
- 1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup (1 ounce) all-purpose flour (may substitute with gluten-free flour)
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chickpeas, frozen vegetables, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, coriander, if using, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Cook until the vegetables are warmed through and evenly coated in the spices, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to the bowl of a food processor.
Step 3
To the chickpea-vegetable mixture, add the cilantro, flour and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Pulse until the chickpeas are blended and a chunky mixture forms, 10 to 15 pulses, scraping once with a spatula (resist the urge to overprocess).
Step 4
Using a 1 1/2-tablespoon cookie scoop or No. 40 disher, scoop the mixture into balls and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly wet your palms (this will prevent the mixture from sticking to your hands), then flatten the scooped mixture into circular patties. Bake for 15 minutes, then use tongs or two forks to gently flip the nuggets. Bake for another 15 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. Remove from the oven, let cool for about 10 minutes.
Serve, or refrigerate/freeze until needed.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (6 falafel)
Calories: 281; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 18 mg; Carbohydrates: 37 g; Dietary Fiber: 37 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.
Tested by Sonja and Alex Overhiser, and Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
