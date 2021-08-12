Serve with dill pickle spears, vegetable chips or strawberries on the side.
Storage Notes: Leftover salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 3 days.
Ingredients
- One (5-ounce) can tuna, 3/4 cup (7 1/2 ounces) canned no-sodium chickpeas or 3/4 cup (about 3 ounces) chopped leftover cooked chicken
- 1 medium celery rib, chopped
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
- 1/8 teaspoon table or fine sea salt (omit if the chicken is seasoned), or more to taste
- 3 grinds black pepper, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, curry powder or Cajun seasoning (optional), or more to taste
- 4 slices sandwich bread (or almond crackers)
Step 1
If using tuna or chickpeas, drain them, then in a small bowl mash them with a fork (if using chicken, chop and add to a small bowl). Stir in the celery, scallion, mayonnaise, mustard, Parmesan, if using, salt, pepper and seasoning, if using. Taste, and adjust seasoning as desired. Split the salad between two pieces of the bread, top with the remaining bread and serve.
NOTE: If desired, spread the bread with mayonnaise or hummus before building the sandwich, and add lettuce or other greens for crunch.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 tuna sandwich)
Calories: 428; Total Fat: 24 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 44 mg; Sodium: 634 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 23 g
Per serving (1 chickpeas sandwich)
Calories: 471; Total Fat: 22 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 22 mg; Sodium: 609 mg; Carbohydrates: 58 g; Dietary Fiber: 9 g; Sugar: 10 g; Protein: 13 g
Per serving (1 chicken sandwich)
Calories: 343; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 50 mg; Sodium: 630 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 13 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.
Tested by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser, and Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
